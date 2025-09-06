Al-Nassr star striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb goal during the 21st minute of the Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Saturday, September 6. After scoring the goal, the Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated it to his former international teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away at the age of 28. For those unversed, the Liverpool forward died after a tragic car accident along with his brother, Andre Silva, on July 3. ‘Eyes on the Future’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of Training in the Gym As Al-Nassr Star Gears Up for Pre-Season (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates His Goal to Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates his goal to Diogo Jota 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/f6USQvnnqj — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) September 6, 2025

