NorthEast United FC fans protested against their club owners by putting up a banner during the Highlanders' Durand Cup 2022 game against Odisha FC. The banner read, 'Make fans, not customers' and was held by the fans in the stands as they watched NorthEast United FC take on Odisha FC. The Highlanders lost the game 6-0.

NEUFC Fans Hold Up Protest Banner:

John Abraham owned team @NEUtdFC fans @HighlanderB8 Put up a banner in protest against the team management reading "Make Fans not Customers" in their season opener in the 131st edition of the @thedurandcup Cup against @OdishaFC. #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/eBQjnftwgp — Srijon (@IamSrijon24) August 17, 2022

