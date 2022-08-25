East Bengal is set to host Rajasthan United at the Durand Cup 2022 at Kishore Bharti Krirangan. The match would be played on August 25, 2022 and will start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV will provide live telecast of the clash while fans can also watch online live streaming of the fixture on the Voot Select app or website.

Check the Durand Cup match live streaming details:

