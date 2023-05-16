In a piece of big news for Kolkata football fans, Argentina's World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is all set to visit the city. As part of his Kolkata tour, the Aston Villa custodian will also visit Mohun Bagan, one of the iconic clubs of Indian football. Taking to social media, Mohun Bagan recently released a statement to confirm the news. According to their press release, Emiliano Martinez will be visiting the century-old club on the evening of July 4. Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Goalkeeper, to Visit Kolkata.

