Manchester City star Erling Haaland gave an epic response to a Manchester United fan, who called him out while he was on the road, for coming to the wrong side of the city. The star striker was casually strolling on the street when the fan claimed that he come to the 'wrong side of Manchester.' Haaland, in response, continued his walk while replying back, "They love me here."

Watch Video:

Erling Haaland casually walking on the streets of Manchester 😂 pic.twitter.com/vMvMB5qG5E — ⁹ 8x🏆 (@ErlingRoIe) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)