Alexis Sanchez scored against his former team as Sevilla rode on a dominant performance to hand Barcelona a big defeat in the La Liga 2025-26 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, on Sunday, September 5. The Chilean star opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he converted from the penalty spot. Sevilla then went 2-0 up through Isaac Romero, who found the back of the net in the 36th minute. Marcus Rashford pulled one back for Barcelona when he scored just before half-time. The period after the break remained goalless and the Catalan giants actually had more ball possession than Sevilla. But the hosts were clinical on the day. In the 90th minute, Jose Angel Carmona scored Sevilla's third goal to put the result beyond doubt and Akor Adams' strike in added time. La Liga 2025–26: Vinicius Junior’s Brace Leads Real Madrid to 3–1 Win Over Villarreal (Watch Goal Video Highlights) .

Sevilla vs Barcelona Result

