Table toppers Clube de Regatas do Flamengo had to share spoils with Cruzeiro Esporte Clube in a Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025 game at the iconic Maracana Stadium. After the goalless draw, Cruzeiro managed to be in the third spot with 51 points in 26 matches. Hosts Flamengo continue to hold the top spot, with 55 points in 25 games. Flamengo had the upper hand with possession (62%) and passes (532/while Cruzeiro had 338), but with just two shots on target, they failed to break the deadlock at home against 10-man Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A 2025. Visitors had their side-back William sent off in the 83rd minute. Flamengo 8-0 Vitoria, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Pedro Scores Sensational Hat-Trick As Mengao Dismantle Leao da Barra.

Brazilian Serie A 2025, Flamengo 0–0 Cruzeiro

It ends in a draw. pic.twitter.com/E7htLcYwlp — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) October 3, 2025

