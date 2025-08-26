In a goal-fest at Maracana, Flamengo made a mockery of their opponents, Vitoria, in a Brazilian Serie A 2025 contest, winning their third successive league match to extend their lead at the top of the standings. Samuel Lino opened the floodgates for the homeside as early as the second minute, after which Pedro scored his first in the third. Giorgian de Arrascaeta found the back of the net in the 34th minute to hand the Brazilian Serie A 2025 leaders a 3-0 advantage. Flamengo had to wait for the start of the second half to hammer in a plethora of goals, starting with Pedro scoring his second of the night in the 47th minute, which was followed by Lino, who completed his brace in the 50th minute. Luiz Araujo, too, made an appearance on the scoresheet, scoring a goal. This was Pedro's 100th goal at Maracana for Flamengo. The 28-year-old went on to complete a sensational hat-trick in the 59th minute, giving his side a 7-0 cushion. Bruno Henrique scored the final and eighth goal of the match, converting a penalty, which ultimately led to Mengao dismantling Leao da Barra. Botafogo 0-1 Palmeiras, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lone Goal From Felipe Anderson Helps Alviverde Edge Past Fogo to Climb to Second Spot.

O MENGÃO É OITOOOOOOO PATAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAR! FIMMMMMMMMMM DE JOGO NO MARACANÃÃÃÃÃÃ! FLAMENGO 8-0 Vitória! SHOW NO CAMPO E NA ARQUIBANCADA! MAIS TRÊS PONTOS! VAMOS, FLAMENGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!#FimDeJogo pic.twitter.com/GArOM5jWmF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 26, 2025

