Spain captain Sergio Busquets has tested positive for COVID-19 a week before the start of Euro 2020.

🚨 COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Sergio Busquets La RFEF lamenta comunicar que su capitán Sergio Busquets ha resultado positivo en los últimos test PCR realizados esta mañana en la concentración de la Selección nacional en Las Rozas. ℹ️ Más información: https://t.co/SpLrAn0mEC pic.twitter.com/GabI1o8KLg — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)