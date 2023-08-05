Lionel Messi is one of the most celebrated sportspersons in the world. The mastery he has shown on the football field is second to none. Also, Messi is known for his down-to-earth behaviour. Recently, while Messi was driving, a fan asked him for a kiss and to which, the Inter Miami star obliged. The young fan could not believe what had panned out and he was thrilled with joy. The video of the same is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Tickets for Lionel Messi’s First Away Match for Inter Miami Against FC Dallas in Leagues Cup 2023 Reportedly Sold Out in Minutes

Fan Asks Lionel Messi for a Kiss, Inter Miami Star Obliges

This fan asked Messi for a kiss and he did it 😭😭😭 He won pic.twitter.com/FP7MwufwDA — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 4, 2023

