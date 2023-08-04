The craze for Lionel Messi is limitless! The Argentina star has been grabbing the limelight for his performance for Inter Miami since joining the MLS-based outfit already. With five goals in his first three appearances for Inter Miami, Messi has been lit up American football and no wonder fans are flocking to have a glimpse of him. A video had earlier gone viral of him being mobbed by fans, after coming out of a store in Miami. A testament to that is the fact that tickets for Inter Miami’s first away game since Messi’s arrival, which is against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup 2023 round of 16, have been sold out in a matter of minutes! Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Sales Record in First 24 Hours After His Move to Inter Miami.

Inter Miami have played three consecutive home games and now, will be on the road for the first time with the Argentina star in their ranks. According to reports in Marca and The Athletic, it took close to 18-22 minutes for fans to grab a hold of the tickets for the match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup 2023 round of 16 stage, which will be played at the Toyota Stadium. The mad rush for tickets to watch Messi in action is also understandable, given the fact that the Toyota stadium has a capacity of only 20,500 people. The prices for the tickets have also been pretty high. FC Dallas confirmed on social media that tickets for this match have been sold out. Earlier, it was also reported that the demand for Messi jerseys are also pretty high with the player’s shirt sales eclipsing that of Cristiano Ronaldo when he rejoined Manchester United in 2021. Lionel Messi Gets Angry at Wilder Cartagena, Pushes Opposition’s Midfielder During Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has brought about a change in the club’s fortunes with the David Beckham co-owned side snapping an 11-match winless streak. Before Messi joined Inter Miami, they had last won a match on June 8, the U.S Open quarterfinal against Birmingham Legion FC. Now, they have three wins on the bounce and Messi has scored in all of them. His first goal for Inter Miami was one of his trademark free-kicks that earned them a win over Cruz Azul and later, he went on to score braces against Atlanta United and Orlando City.

