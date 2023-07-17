FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is all set to kick-start on July 20. Australia and New Zealand will be the co-host of the marquee tournament. The inaugural game will witness New Zealand lock horns with Norway. FanCode has acquired the rights to live stream the global event in India. Therefore, fans in India can enjoy live coverage of the entire tournament on their electronic devices. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will end on August 20. Football Fans Buzz About Women’s World Cup 2023 Ad Featuring Kylian Mbappe but With a Twist (Watch Video)

FanCode Acquires Live Streaming Online Rights for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

FANCODE has acquired exclusive streaming rights for FIFA Women's World Cup'23.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Cn5mjdLsyc — IndianSportsTV (@indian_sportstv) July 17, 2023

