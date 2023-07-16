Football fans are buzzing about a Women’s World Cup advertisement featuring France’s footballers Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann – or it may seem like that at first. In a telecom company’s campaign, a two-minute ad appears to show stunning football skills right from diving headers to curling freekicks by the French stars. However, then comes the twist as a message is shown. After the message, the clip is rewinded and VFX editing process is unveiled and now it shows that the goals shown and skills performed were actually by the French women’s footballers.

No spoilers, but this is the cleverest football advert I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/9dNmSc5yQM — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) July 15, 2023

