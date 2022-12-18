On the night of FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina vs France, football fever has gripped everyone and Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi is no exception. A video of Rahul Gandhi enjoying the final match of FIFA World Cup 2022, along with other people during his Bharat Jodo Yatra has emerged online. The video shows that the Argentina vs France match is being watched on a projector screen by the Congress leader and workers. The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Dausa in Rajasthan on Sunday after a day's break. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: French President Emmanuel Macron Joyfully Waves At the Start of France vs Argentina Football Match in Qatar (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Watching FIFA World Cup 2022 Final:

