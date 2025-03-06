FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final will include a Super Bowl-style halftime show. The announcement was made few days back and now the performer of the mega event was confirmed with FIFA World Cup 2026. The mega event will start from June 11 and with the final will be played on July 19. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Lionel Messi Leads Renewed Argentina Football Team Against Uruguay and Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Coldplay to Perform at FIFA World Cup 2026Final Half-Time Show

Chris Martin and Phil Harvey at the FIFA Commercial and Media Partners Convention. They will be responsible for producing the FIFA World Cup 2026 grand final halftime show! The first-ever World Cup halftime show is a collaboration between FIFA and Global Citizen pic.twitter.com/AKZNW2d3aa — Coldplay Access (@coldplayaccess) March 5, 2025

