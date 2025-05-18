Former Brazilian football star, World Cup winner and Inter Milan legend Lucio suffered an accident on Friday, May 16. Lucio, 47, is being treated at the intensive care unit of a hospital for burns to various parts of his body. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the accident took place at home. In a statement, the hospital said that the former defender was 'stable, conscious and under constant observation.' Crystal Palace Wins FA Cup 2024-25; Eberechi Eze's Solitary Goal Helps the Eagles Beat Manchester City 1-0 and Secure First Major Trophy in 120 Years.

Former Brazilian Footballer Lucio in Intensive Care Unit

Pray for Lucio. 🥹🇧🇷 Legendary brazilian defenders Lucio is in ICU after severe burning due to a sudden fire accident in his house. He was the leader of Brazil's defence in 2002. 💔 pic.twitter.com/V21t6HUsd6 — Brazil Fans BD 🇧🇷😍🇧🇩 (@BrazilBDfans) May 17, 2025

