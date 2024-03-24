Germany secure a confidence boosting 2-0 win over FIFA World Cup 2022 runner-up France ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. The hosts of the continental competition were not in the best of forms entering the match but will take away a lot following it. It was the comeback match of Toni Kroos in Germany jersey since his retirement, and he made it memorable with an early assist as Florian Wirtz gave Germany the lead within seven seconds of the start of the match. They doubled their lead early in the second half with Wirtz picking out Jamal Musiala with a cross and he cut back for Kai Havertz to finish the move. France lacked creative ideas throughout the game and couldn't make a dent in the solid defence of Germany. Nike’s New England Men’s Football Jersey Is Causing a Stir With Its Recolored Flag.

France vs Germany, International Friendly 2024

