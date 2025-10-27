France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron has become the target of a bizarre cyberattack after hackers altered her official tax account, changing her legal name to "Jean-Michel, known as Brigitte Macron." Reportedly, the alteration appeared in a secure section of the French government’s tax portal, inaccessible to the public. Macron and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, reportedly discovered the change after they logged into her account to file her taxes. Following the incident, her office filed a formal complaint, triggering an investigation by French tax authorities. Two individuals, identified as a Corsican couple, Juliette and Laurent A, were found responsible for inserting the false name in their tax return as a political protest. Despite their apology, Macron has chosen to pursue legal action, calling the act part of a sustained misinformation campaign targeting her personal life and family. Was Brigitte Macron Born a Man? Paris Court Overturns Conviction of 2 Women Who Spread False Claims About Emmanuel Macron’s Wife’s Gender, France’s First Lady Challenges Verdict.

Brigitte Macron’s Tax Profile Hacked

🇫🇷 HACKERS CHANGE BRIGITTE MACRON'S NAME TO "JEAN-MICHEL" IN TAX RECORDS Brigitte Macron's personal tax account was hacked and her legal name changed to "Jean-Michel, known as Brigitte Macron" as part of an ongoing campaign claiming France's First Lady was born male. The… https://t.co/jpNtHBSflD pic.twitter.com/9P066hchWB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)