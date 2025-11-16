Azerbaijan is set to lock horns with France in a Group D match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, November 16. The Azerbaijan vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku and it will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India and fans are likely to find Azerbaijan vs France live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Azerbaijan vs France live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off As Ireland Stun Portugal, France Seal Spot.

Azerbaijan vs France

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓! 💪 Les Bleus round off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 Kick-off at 6pm!#AZEFRA pic.twitter.com/UNVkKUZdEE — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 16, 2025

