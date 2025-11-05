In a shocking incident in France, a man allegedly drove his car into a crowd on the French island of Oleron. According to a report in the Telegraph, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, November 5. It is reported that at least ten people were injured, four critically, as the man ploughed his car into a crowd while "shouting Allahu Akbar" on the French island of Oleron. After the incident, the police took the driver into custody. It is learnt that the driver is known to the police. France Accident: Car Hits Pedestrians in Manche, 1 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured.

10 Injured After Man Drives Car Into Crowd on French island of Oleron

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telegraph), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

