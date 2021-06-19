Germany staged a dramatic victory on Saturday by defeating Portugal 4-2 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo had put the defending champions ahead in the 15th minute but Germany bounced back after Portugal scored two own goals in the first-half. Germany then ended up scoring two more goals after the break and despite Dioga Jota's late strike, the 2014 World Champions reigned supreme to win their first match in this year's Euro 2020.

Check UEFA Euro 2020's tweet

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🇵🇹🆚🇩🇪 Germany win six-goal EURO classic in Munich! Did you see that coming? 😱#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

