FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to start on November 20. Ahead of the mega football event FIFA President Gianni Infantino voiced his support for LGBTQ community and migrant workers in his pre-tournament press conference. "Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker," said Gianni Infantino.

#UPDATE "Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino in his opening press conference of the Qatar World Cup on Saturday. — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 19, 2022

