Ollie Watkins was quick to put the England National Football Team in the lead after scoring in the seventh minute. England looked sharp throughout the match. Odysseas Vlachodimos scored an own goal in the 77th minute which doubled England's lead. Curtis Jones then made it 3-0 after scoring in the 83rd minute. With this England secured three points over the Greece National Football Team. After securing three points England are now in the top spot in their group. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Unveiled Ahead of Inaugural Edition of Tournament in USA (Watch Video).

Greece vs England UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Result

