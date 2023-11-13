Lionel Messi seemed pretty elated and enthusiastic as he joined the Argentina squad for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Messi was named in the Argentina squad for the qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil. Messi is not in action with Inter Miami as of now with the MLS side having failed to qualify for the playoffs. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing in front of a massive mural of Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup victory celebrations. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy to be back always." Fans React as Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d’Or 2023 Award, Clinches Prestigious Title for Record Eighth Time.

Lionel Messi's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)