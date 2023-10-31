Lionel Messi took home the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time in his career, in a star-studded event held in Paris on Monday. The 36-year-old Messi succeeded last year's winner Karim Benzema to earn the honour, which was given out in recognition of Messi's exploits during the previous season, during which he led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi defeats fierce competition, particularly from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. In the end, Haaland came in second, Mbappe took third, Kevin De Bruyne finished fourth. Following Argentina's victory against France on penalties in the final match, Argentine sensation Messi scored seven goals and was crowned the FIFA World Cup 2022 best player. Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d’Or 2023 Award, Clinches Coveted Title for Record-Extending Eighth Time

Congratulations #LionelMessi GOAT for 8th Ballon Dor.

Congratulations #LionelMessi GOAT for 8th Ballon Dor. Remember he is 36 years old and is competing with likes of Mbappe Halland. pic.twitter.com/KGE9y9jT0g — Ishfaq J. (@homokashmirius) October 31, 2023

Not Robbed , DESERVED

#LionelMessi 👑 THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME🐐❤️ Not Robbed , DESERVED 🤝💗 pic.twitter.com/4FWNhjmJCT — Aarya Jaykar ☕🖤 (@AllIneedYou_Bae) October 31, 2023

Messi is infinity !

Football crowns it's king.

Champion of the Game

Greatest of All Time 8th ballondor for Lionel Messi. Champion of the Game ❤️❤️❤️ Greatest ever. What career man 🙇‍♂️👏🙏#BallonDor#GOAT𓃵 #LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/3gTkY7RtOQ — Ayush (@im_Ayush78) October 31, 2023

