Bayern Munich might be struggling in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season, with unexpected losses and the rise of the Leverkusen side at the same time, some things champion teams do even in the slump – to keep delivering their best at the highest level. England’s prolific scorer Harry Kane is one such performer who is consistent during Munich’s so-called ‘poor season’. He is regular on the scoresheet since joining the team in the summer transfer window and now has 31 goals in 26 league matches – which is a league record for a debutant. Kane scored in the first half’s added time against Darmstadt to reach the 31-goal mark. Bayern Munich thrashed bottom-placed side 5-2 on the night. UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinals: Real Madrid To Face Reigning Champions Manchester City, PSG Take on Barcelona.

Harry Kane Sets Record For Most Goals Scored in Bundesliga Debut Season

⭐ 𝟑𝟏 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 ⭐ 🆕 A new record for a player in his debut Bundesliga campaign. 🆕 A new personal best for @HKane in a league campaign. pic.twitter.com/RL1DU7Q583 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 16, 2024

