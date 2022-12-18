Lionel Messi's Argentina have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. They will face defending champions France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail City, today, December 18th, at 8.30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Messi is chasing the only trophy he has failed to win so far. The Argentine forward came very close in 2014, but the 112th minute goal from Mario Gotze broke his dream. He has one more opportunity against France today. However, before that, take a look at what happened when Lionel Messi and Argentina last played in the World Cup final. Good Luck Lionel Messi and Argentina Images and Messages Go Viral for Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match.

Mario Gotze Winner Against Argentina

Where were you when Mario Gotze scored and Germany became #FIFAWorldCup champion? 🇩🇪🙌 pic.twitter.com/PONDWRicOB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

