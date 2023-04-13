AC Milan and Napoli are set to go up against each other in the first leg of the quarterfinal tie in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Thursday, April 12. The match will be played San Siro and it will be starting at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on the Sony Sports Ten 1/HD channels and for live streaming, can refer to the SonyLIV app and website.

AC Milan vs Napoli

It is time for the Italian Giants to lock horns at Europe’s biggest stage 🤩🇮🇹 Which player will rise to the occasion in the first leg of the #UCL Quarterfinals? 👀 #SonySportsNetwork #ACMNAP #GodsOfFootball pic.twitter.com/hbp6Wptf2H — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 12, 2023

