Borussia Dortmund will host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match on April 16 from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). FC Barcelona have a 4-0 lead from the first-leg. The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can find TV viewing options for the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match on the JioTV app for free. Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace, Raphinna and Lamine Yamal Net One Each As Blaugrana Thrash Die Schwarzgelben.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25:

One last chance to rewrite the script 👀 Catch the second leg of the Champions League Quarter-Finals, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. 📺#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/07IxpDt4pp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 14, 2025

