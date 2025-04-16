Hung with a 1-3 loss in the first leg, Aston Villa FC will host Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match on April 16 from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Aston Villa vs PSG UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match will be played at Villa Park in Aston. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can find TV viewing options for the Aston Villa vs PSG UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match live telecast on the Sony Sports 1 TV HD/SD channel. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs PSG UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Aston Villa vs PSG UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second-leg match on the JioTV app for free. PSG 3-1 Aston Villa, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaraskhelia, and Nuno Mendes Hit Goals As Ligue 1 Champions Sink The Lions.

Aston Villa vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25:

One last chance to rewrite the script 👀 Catch the second leg of the Champions League Quarter-Finals, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. 📺#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/07IxpDt4pp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 14, 2025

