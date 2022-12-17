High-flying Arsenal will go up against Juventus in a mid-season club friendly on Saturday, December 17. This game is slated to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Fans unfortunately will not be able to watch live telecast of this game due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But the live streaming of this match is set to be available on Juventus TV. Arsenal.com will also provide live updates of this match. Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé, Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Fan's Question on Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Arsenal vs Juventus Live Streaming Details:

Not long to go! ⏰ Catch every minute of #ArsenalJuve live and free on Juventus TV! 📺⤵️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 17, 2022

