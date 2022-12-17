Just one day remains for the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 final and there has been a lot of talk about who among Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will shine for Argentina and France respectively, in the match. Messi and Mbappe, both of who are teammates at Paris Saint-Germain will clash and Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, while responding to a fan's question, said who he is backing to shine in the summit clash at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. The fan asked which team was he supporting in the final and the Pathaan star responded, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also." Messi and Mbappe currently lead the goal-scoring charts at FIFA World Cup 2022 with five goals apiece. Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads

Shah Rukh Khan’s Response to Fan Asking Who He Will Support in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final:

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)