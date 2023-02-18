In a must win game, Arsenal visit Aston Villa away in pursuit of regaining their lost lead from Manchester City at the top of the league table. The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 match is scheduled to be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham. The match will commence from 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, February 18. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23 and will telecast the live Aston Villa vs Arsenal EPL 2022-23 match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

After #Gunners slipped up against Manchester City, can they find a way to beat #Villa and regain the 🔝 of the #PL table? Tune-in tonight on📺 Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #AVLvARS pic.twitter.com/pA3CvoDYkp — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)