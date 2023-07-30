Atletico Madrid will take on Manchester City in a pre-season friendly match on July 30. The game will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, the good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Live Streaming of the game will also be available on CITY+ and Recast TV.

