Barcelona are back in the lead in La Liga 2025-26 and they will look to extend their winning run when they will host Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on December 10. The Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain and will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will be able to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt live telecast on the Sony Sports 5 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups Unveiled; Mexico-South Africa Clash to Open Tournament As Argentina and Portugal Get Drafted In Groups J and K.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The final #UCL nights of the year are here… and they’re certified blockbusters 🍿 Watch the action unfold LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/IiBXnG98nk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)