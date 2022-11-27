Belgium takes on Morocco in their second Group F encounter of FIFA World Cup 2022. The Belgium vs Morocco takes place at the Al-Thumama Stadium and has a kickoff time of 06:30 PM IST. Fans looking for Belgium vs Morocco football match free live streaming online and TV telecast will find all the information on this page. The live streaming online of Brazil vs Serbia is available on JioCinema app and website with English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali commentary. Belgium vs Morocco live telecast is available on Sports 18 for English commentary, MTV and Sports 18 Khel for Hindi commentary.

Belgium vs Morocco Live Streaming and Telecast Details

