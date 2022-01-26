Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC face each other in the latest ISL 2021-22 clash in Bambolim on January 26, 2022 (Wednesday). The clash has a start time of 07:30 PM IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+Hotstar providing the live streaming.

