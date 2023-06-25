Bhutan face a tough challenge in front of them after suffering a defeat to Maldives in the first game of SAFF Championship 2023 as they face heavyweight opponents Lebanon next on June 25, 2023, Sunday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The kick-off is at 7.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately there is no live telecast available for the Bhutan vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 match in India. Although Fancode will provide the live streaming online of Bhutan vs Lebanon match on its website and mobile app.

Bhutan vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Lebanon XI to face Bhutan, in the second round of the #SAFFChampionship2023 🇱🇧 📍 In the background, The Pyramid of Hermel. it is an ancient pyramid located 6 kilometres south of Hermel, rising 27 meters, decorated with drawings engraved on its walls.#YallaLebnen pic.twitter.com/trpu33gVdD — Lebanon Football Guide 🇱🇧 (@LebanonFG) June 25, 2023

