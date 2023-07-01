Following a dominating performance in their previous encounter, Bangladesh go one on one against Kuwait in a group league match of the SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The kick-off is at 3.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can tune into DD Sports Channel to catch live telecast of the Kuwait vs Bangladesh match. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of Kuwait vs Bangladesh match on its website and mobile app. India and Nepal Footballers Get Engaged In Ugly Fight During SAFF Championship 2023 Group Stage Encounter (Watch Video).

Kuwait vs Bangladesh SAFF 2023 Live Streaming

