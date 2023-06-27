After losing to India 2-0, Nepal will go one on one against Pakistan in another group league match of the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The kick-off is at 3.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can tune into DD Sports Channel to catch live telecast of the Nepal vs Pakistan match. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of Pakistan vs Nepal match on its website and mobile app. Sunil Chhetri Goal Video: Watch Indian Captain Hand his Side Crucial Lead During IND vs NEP SAFF 2023 Football Match.

Nepal vs Pakistan SAFF 2023 Live Streaming

Against Pakistan in our final outing of Bangabandhu Saff Championship 2023. KO: 3:45 pm#TeamNepal pic.twitter.com/kvBnFAbCam — All Nepal Football Association (@theanfaofficial) June 27, 2023

