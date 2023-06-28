Following a dominating performance in their previous encounter, Lebanon go one on one against Maldives in another group league match of the SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The kick-off is at 3.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can tune into DD Sports Channel to catch live telecast of the Lebanon vs Maldives match. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of Lebanon vs Maldives match on its website and mobile app. India and Kuwait Footballers’ Fight Video: SAFF Championship 2023 Match Witness Two Teams Clash at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Lebanon vs Maldives SAFF 2023 Live Streaming

يوم المباراة ⚽ ◀️ نلتقي مع منتخب المالديف في المباراة الأخيرة ضمن دور المجموعات لبطولة جنوب آسيا 📺 المباراة منقولة عبر قناة الـLBCI#bangabandhusaffchampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/vHNUqm9ADI — Lebanese Football Association (@thelfadotcom) June 28, 2023

