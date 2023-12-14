Kylian Mbappe and PSG never won a game at Borussia Dortmund, while a draw would put them dependent on other results to progress. They have scored just eight goals in five group games so far, least amongst the heavyweights of the competition. Moreover, the Dortmund side has a best defensive record at home in the Champions League games, conceding just one goal in the last seven games. The exciting game between Borussia Dortmund and PSG will start at 01:30 AM on December 14, 2023, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Borussia Dortmund vs PSG will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD channels. The game will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Manchester United 0–1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Red Devils Out of UCL As German Giants Advance

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Match

The fate of many top teams in the #UCL will be decided tonight 🔥 Which @ChampionsLeague clash are you most excited about? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/pcKIT7SEeS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)