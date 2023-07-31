Chelsea are set to take on Fulham in a (Premier League Summer Series) pre-season friendly match on July 31. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the FedEx Field in Washington DC. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and hence, matches in the Premier League Summer Series will also be broadcasted on its channels. Fans can watch live telecast of the Chelsea vs Fulham match on Star Sports Select 2/HD. Not just the live telecast but fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy online streaming of this match but it will come at the cost of a subscription fee.

Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming and Telecast Details

