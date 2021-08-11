Champions League winners Chelsea would take on Europa League champions Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 11. The match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Windsor Park in Belfast. Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the match in India and fans can also live stream the match using the SonyLiv app. You can also watch live updates of the match from the official website.

See the tweet below:

European Champions meet the Kings of Europa League 🤩 Who will reign supreme in the battle to determine the ultimate European powerhouse of football?! ⌚ TON, 12:30 AM #SonaManaHai#SirfSonyPeDikhega#SuperCup#UEFASuperCup#Chelsea#Villarrealpic.twitter.com/dMq5nF2ZMG — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)