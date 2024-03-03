In this final stage of Indian Super League 2023-24 the two-time champion Chennaiyin FC will welcome Odisha FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Juggernauts are now at the top of the points table with 35 in 17 matches, while the Chennaiyin side is struggling at the 11th position with 15 points playing 16 matches. Odisha FC will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going on the road. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Princeton Rebello’s Winner Hands Odisha FC 2-1 Win Over East Bengal.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

From football injuries to life saving surgeries; and unrelenting hours on duty, they upkeep our physical and mental health. To all those in medical and health services, a big thank you. 💙#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCOFC #ISL #ISL10 pic.twitter.com/D5na53TZCN — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) March 3, 2024

