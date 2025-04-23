The Kalinga Super Cup 2024-25 has commenced at Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The knockout tournament will decide who will get the ACL Two playoff spot from India. In the next round-of-16 match of the competition, ISL giants Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will have a face-off. The Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on April 23 from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Although fans can watch the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels in India, the matches will be available to watch on TV only from the quarterfinal stage. Fans eager to know where they can watch the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live streaming can get it on the JioHotstar app and website but in exchange of a subscription fee. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Punjab FC Thrash Home Side Odisha FC To Book Quarterfinals Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)