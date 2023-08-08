Colombia will lock horns with Jamaica in the Round of 16 clash of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, August 8 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia. The match will kick-start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Colombia are a well-rounded side with a nice blend of youth and experience and they would fancy their chances to defeat Jamaica. However, Jamaica have shown that they can give any team a run for their money and hence, can't be taken lightly. DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the knockout game on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, the Indian audience can enjoy the live streaming of the high-voltage encounter online on the FanCode app or website. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England Beat Nigeria 4–2 on Penalties to Progress to Quarterfinals

Colombia vs Jamaica Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚽ Colombia vs Jamaica ⏰ 1:30 PM ⚽ France vs Morocco ⏰ 4:30 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/LkazUUbXT8 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 8, 2023

