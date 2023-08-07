The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 round of 16 match between England and Nigeria saw the Lionesses progressing to the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties. The match saw both the teams giving their all to put up a nail-biting match. The African side was hoping to become the first country to win a knockout match in the competition’s history and they almost came close to snatching a win as they hit the woodwork in the first as well as second half of the normal time.

England Beat Nigeria

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)