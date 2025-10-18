Sixth placed Crystal Palace will play host to fourth placed AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Selhurst Park, London, England and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Confirms Cole Palmer Out for Six Weeks With Groin Injury.

Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Diwali weekend just got better 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rDbKPaBH0F — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 18, 2025

