East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC stand ninth and tenth respectively in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 Season points table. They are tied in terms of points in the league table and are competing for the final playoff spot. Thus, the game holds significant importance for both sides. The game will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, February 26. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

